Home Cities Vijayawada

CM N Chandrababu Naidu demands monthly report card on Amaravati works soon

CRDA Commissioner told to prepare paper ‘Amaravati as of today’ to present it at Collectors’ conference tomorrow

Published: 07th May 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) to release monthly progress reports of Amaravati for the public to know the status of capital construction. 
He also directed CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar to prepare a presentation on ‘Amaravati as of today’ to explain the progress at the Collectors’ conference scheduled for Tuesday.

In a teleconference with the officials on Sunday, the Chief Minister instructed them to put the works on a fast-track so that important structures are ready in the next 6-12 months. “The CRDA should create a special cell of experts to monitor the quality of the works being done in Amaravati. Several global companies, including Microsoft, came to Hyderabad only because of the global standards I followed in the construction of Cyberabad. Therefore, I will not tolerate delayed and substandard construction works in Amaravati,” the Chief Minister said. 

The capital city could witness a huge economic activity from the next year, generating many employment opportunities to the youth, the Chief Minister added.On the occasion, the officials apprised the Chief Minister of the status of various projects. They informed him that the construction of the Iconic Central Plaza and faculty quarters of VIT-AP University would begin this month. “Both the buildings will have 7.8 lakh sft of built-up area. Works related to other institutions such as SRM, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham are also going on as per schedule,” they said. 

Municipal Minister P Narayana, Special Chief Secretary (to CM) Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary (to CM) G Sai Prasad, Principal Secretary (CRDA) Ajay Jain, ADCL Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi were present during the teleconferenceNaidu’s five mantras 
Naidu told the CRDA officials to formulate a multi-pronged strategy with five focus points to make capital construction cost effective, qualitative and transparent. “Public participation, cost effectiveness, speed, continuously studying the best practices and, more importantly, maintaining quality are the five mantras we need to follow for capital construction,” the Chief Minister stressed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

More from this section

22 IAS officers, including collectors, reshuffled in Andhra Pradesh

Mahila Mithra scheme a big hit in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh archer Surekha threatens indefinite hunger strike 

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats