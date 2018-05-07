CM N Chandrababu Naidu demands monthly report card on Amaravati works soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) to release monthly progress reports of Amaravati for the public to know the status of capital construction.

He also directed CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar to prepare a presentation on ‘Amaravati as of today’ to explain the progress at the Collectors’ conference scheduled for Tuesday.

In a teleconference with the officials on Sunday, the Chief Minister instructed them to put the works on a fast-track so that important structures are ready in the next 6-12 months. “The CRDA should create a special cell of experts to monitor the quality of the works being done in Amaravati. Several global companies, including Microsoft, came to Hyderabad only because of the global standards I followed in the construction of Cyberabad. Therefore, I will not tolerate delayed and substandard construction works in Amaravati,” the Chief Minister said.

The capital city could witness a huge economic activity from the next year, generating many employment opportunities to the youth, the Chief Minister added.On the occasion, the officials apprised the Chief Minister of the status of various projects. They informed him that the construction of the Iconic Central Plaza and faculty quarters of VIT-AP University would begin this month. “Both the buildings will have 7.8 lakh sft of built-up area. Works related to other institutions such as SRM, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham are also going on as per schedule,” they said.

Municipal Minister P Narayana, Special Chief Secretary (to CM) Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary (to CM) G Sai Prasad, Principal Secretary (CRDA) Ajay Jain, ADCL Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi were present during the teleconferenceNaidu’s five mantras

Naidu told the CRDA officials to formulate a multi-pronged strategy with five focus points to make capital construction cost effective, qualitative and transparent. “Public participation, cost effectiveness, speed, continuously studying the best practices and, more importantly, maintaining quality are the five mantras we need to follow for capital construction,” the Chief Minister stressed.