Inter student ends life

VIJAYAWADA: A 19-year-old second-year Intermediate student committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in Penuganchiprolu village near here on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as K Sai Kumar. According to Penuganchiprolu police, the second year Intermediate student was studying in a private college in Penuganchiprolu. Sources suggest that Sai Kumar took the extreme step after losing money in IPL cricket betting.