Inter student ends life
A 19-year-old second-year Intermediate student committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in Penuganchiprolu village near here on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as K Sai Kumar.
Published: 07th May 2018 01:58 AM | Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:11 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: A 19-year-old second-year Intermediate student committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in Penuganchiprolu village near here on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as K Sai Kumar. According to Penuganchiprolu police, the second year Intermediate student was studying in a private college in Penuganchiprolu. Sources suggest that Sai Kumar took the extreme step after losing money in IPL cricket betting.