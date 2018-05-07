Home Cities Vijayawada

Inter student ends life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 19-year-old second-year Intermediate student committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in Penuganchiprolu village near here on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as K Sai Kumar. According to Penuganchiprolu police,  the second year Intermediate student was studying in a private college in Penuganchiprolu. Sources suggest that Sai Kumar took the extreme step after losing money in IPL cricket betting.  

