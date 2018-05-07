Mahila Mithra scheme a big hit in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang on Sunday conducted a review meeting on the performance of Mahila Mithras, which was constituted for women’s safety and security in the city.

He opined that the initiative was a big hit with more deprived women approaching police and getting their problems solved. Sawang said as many as 200 women police constables from various police stations are working as Mahila Mithra volunteers. He said Vijayawada police has plans to extend support to more people by forming groups in colonies and apartments.

“Generally, women are a little bit afraid of the police mechanism and avoiding us, and depending on others or suffering silently. This will create more problems for them. To avoid this, we formed Mahila Mithras through which women constables address their grievances with a friendly touch,” he said.

Sawang also said as many as 2,900 odd eve-teasers were rounded up and counselled with the help of NGOs. “Both Mahila Mithra and Mahila Rakshak are aimed at making the city safe for women,” the Police Commissioner added.