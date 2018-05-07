Home Cities Vijayawada

Mahila Mithra scheme a big hit in Vijayawada

City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang conducted a review meeting on the performance of Mahila Mithras, which was constituted for women’s safety and security in the city.

Published: 07th May 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang on Sunday conducted a review meeting on the performance of Mahila Mithras, which was constituted for women’s safety and security in the city. 
He opined that the initiative was a big hit with more deprived women approaching police and getting their problems solved. Sawang said as many as 200 women police constables from various police stations are working as Mahila Mithra volunteers. He said Vijayawada police has plans to extend support to more people by forming groups in colonies and apartments. 

“Generally, women are a little bit afraid of the police mechanism and avoiding us, and depending on others or suffering silently. This will create more problems for them. To avoid this, we formed Mahila Mithras through which women constables address their grievances with a friendly touch,” he said.
 Sawang also said as many as 2,900 odd eve-teasers were rounded up and counselled with the help of NGOs. “Both Mahila Mithra and Mahila Rakshak are aimed at making the city safe for women,” the Police Commissioner added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

22 IAS officers, including collectors, reshuffled in Andhra Pradesh

CM N Chandrababu Naidu demands monthly report card on Amaravati works soon

Andhra Pradesh archer Surekha threatens indefinite hunger strike 

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats