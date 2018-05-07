NEET: Five candidates turned away for late reporting at centres in Tirupati  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: About 49,200 students from Andhra Pradesh appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) - 2018 for admission into MBBS and BDS courses conducted at 86 examination centres in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Kurnool, Tirupati and Guntur on Sunday. Over 13.26 lakh students took test at 2,255 examination centres in 136 cities in the country.

In Tirupati, five students, who included two girls, were not allowed to appear for the test. The officials cited late entry as the reason for disallowing the candidates. ‘’I was not aware that I have to be at the centre two hours before the commencement of the exam. I have not taken any coaching and was not aware of the rules,” said Chandrika, a student who secured 9.5 GPA in Intermediate examination and was in town to appear for the test at Padmavathi Mahila University.

“I had to come to the examination centre from Nellore. My arrival was delayed due to a traffic jam. I arrived one minute late and was not permitted to write the exam,” said Avanija, another student who scored 9.5 GPA in the board exam. She was supposed to have appear for the test at Sri Padmavathi Women’s College. A majority of the students in Vijayawada found Physics paper tougher and that of Biology easier. But, for most of them the trouble began at the entrance gates due to dress code restrictions.

Girl students were asked to remove even jewellery before entering the exam hall. At almost every centre, the students wearing full sleeves and shoes were asked to remove the latter and were checked thoroughly much to their discomfort. Ch Bhanu Prakash, a student from Eluru, who was in the town for the test, told TNIE, ‘’I wore a full sleeves shirt to beat the summer heat. The staff here did not allow me to enter the examination hall. After a lot of persuasion and a thorough check-up that I was allowed to take the test. It’s a stupid rule. Many other students had a similar experience.”

Tight security was arranged near test centres. The key would be released by CBSE later this month and those who have appeared for the examinations can challenge it within the stipulated date. But they have to pay Rs 1,000 per question. The NEET results are expected on June 5.