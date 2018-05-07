Sexual assaults: Law strict, cops apathetic in Andhra Pradesh

phanindra papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP police registered just three cases under the stricter provisions of Section 376 of IPC AB even as nine incidents of sexual assault on girls and women were reported in the State since the amended Criminal Law Ordinance (2018) took effect soon after its approval by President Ram Nath Kovind on April 21. However, it is not clear whether it is a deliberate attempt by the police to shield the accused or ignorance of the amended section according to which the maximum punishment is death penalty that let the other six persons charged with sexual abuse of girls under 12 years of age go off the hook.

Shockingly, on April 22, a day after the President gave his nod for the ordinance, an engineering student in Nellore was booked for raping a six-year-old girl, but not under the amended law. The accused student is a minor. The Dachepalli incident in which a 55-year-old man raped a minor girl on May 3, highlighted the need for and implementation of the newly-amended ordinance which hands out death penalty to those who are guilty of raping girls below 12 years of age, life imprisonment for those who commit sexual offences on girls in the 12-16 age group and 10-year jail for those involved in other cases.

But the Gudur police, who are supposedly unaware of the new provisions of Section 376 AB, filed a case under the old sections of IPC and sent the accused to a juvenile home. “When we asked why they (Gudur police) did not book a case under the amended law, they replied that they did not receive any communication about the ordinance amending the Section 376 A of IPC as Section 376 AB. T,” said a woman activist.

However, the AP police booked their first case under the amended Section 376 AB of IPC on April 27 in Srikakulam district when a 24-year-old man committed the heinous crime against an eight-year-old tribal girl hailing from Somagandi village of Seetampeta mandal.

The police took the accused Ganta Santu (24) into custody after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint.

Shockingly, the Revanur police of Kurnool district failed to register a case under Section 376 AB of IPC in a similar incident reported on the same day (April 27) at Vallampadu village where the pastor of a local church sexually assaulted a 11-year-old girl in his house. “Under the recently-amended Section 376 AB of IPC, the accused will get life imprisonment or death. Only with stringent punishments, we can ensure safety of girls,” said AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson G Hymavathi.

DGP M Malakondaih told Express that a circular on the newly amended Criminal Law Ordinance (2018) was sent to all the district headquarters and the police stations. He also said all the superintendents of police (SPs) were instructed to implement the ordinance strictly. “Not all policemen are aware of the new ordinance. We are going to conduct awareness programmes so that there would be no confusion while filing cases,” the DGP said.