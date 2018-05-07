Home Cities Vijayawada

Sexual assaults: Law strict, cops apathetic in Andhra Pradesh

Only 3 out of 9 cases reported in State booked under amended law; SPs to hold awareness camps for policemen

Published: 07th May 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP police registered just three cases under the stricter provisions of Section 376 of IPC AB  even as nine incidents of sexual assault on girls and women were reported in the State since  the amended Criminal Law Ordinance (2018) took effect soon after its approval by President Ram Nath Kovind on April 21.  However, it is not clear whether it is a deliberate attempt by the police to shield the accused or ignorance of the amended section according to which the maximum punishment is death penalty that let the other six persons charged with sexual abuse of girls under 12 years of age go off the hook.

Shockingly, on April 22, a day after the President gave his nod for the ordinance, an engineering student in Nellore was booked for raping a six-year-old girl, but not under the amended law. The accused student is a minor. The Dachepalli incident in which a 55-year-old man raped a minor girl on May 3, highlighted the need for and implementation of the newly-amended ordinance which hands out death penalty to  those who are guilty of raping girls below 12 years of age, life imprisonment for those who commit sexual offences on girls in the 12-16 age group and 10-year jail for those involved in other cases.

But the Gudur police, who are supposedly unaware of the new provisions of Section 376 AB, filed a case under the old sections of IPC and sent the accused to a juvenile home. “When we asked why they (Gudur police) did not book a case under the amended law, they replied that they did not receive any communication about the ordinance amending the Section 376 A of IPC as Section 376 AB. T,” said a woman activist. 

However, the AP police booked their first case under the amended Section 376 AB of IPC on April 27 in Srikakulam district when a 24-year-old man committed the heinous crime against an eight-year-old tribal girl hailing from Somagandi village of Seetampeta mandal. 

The police took the accused Ganta Santu (24) into custody after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint. 
Shockingly, the Revanur police of Kurnool district failed to register a case under Section 376 AB of IPC in a similar incident reported on the same day (April 27) at Vallampadu village where the  pastor of a local church sexually assaulted a 11-year-old girl in his house. “Under the recently-amended Section 376 AB of IPC, the accused will get life imprisonment or death. Only with stringent punishments, we can ensure safety of girls,” said AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson G Hymavathi.

DGP M Malakondaih told Express that a circular on the newly amended Criminal Law Ordinance (2018) was sent to all the district headquarters and the police stations. He also said all the superintendents of police (SPs) were instructed to implement the ordinance strictly. “Not all policemen are aware of the new ordinance. We are going to conduct awareness programmes so that there would be no confusion while filing cases,” the DGP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sexual assault

Comments

More from this section

22 IAS officers, including collectors, reshuffled in Andhra Pradesh

Mahila Mithra scheme a big hit in Vijayawada

CM N Chandrababu Naidu demands monthly report card on Amaravati works soon

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats