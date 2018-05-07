Stage set for Finance Ministers’ conclave in Amaravati 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: The stage has been set for the Conclave of Finance Ministers on fiscal federalism in Amaravati on Monday. Finance Ministers and Secretaries of Puducherry, Delhi (UT), West Bengal and Kerala will attend the meeting. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayana Swamy arrived in Vijayawada on Sunday evening to participate in the conclave. He was received by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

In a pressnote released earlier, the Finance Minister took exception to the attitude of the Central government over the terms of reference (ToR) for the 15th Finance Commission. “Do states have to bow before the Centre for funds?” he questioned. He said the conclave will deliberate on ToR and recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission and adopt a resolution which will be sent to the President of India.

“Going against the federal spirit, the Centre is suppressing the progressive States that are maintaining fiscal discipline. The Centre says that it will give incentives to the States implementing the Central schemes effectively but it is actually attempting to deprive them of their funds. This will hurt the welfare schemes of States,” he said.

According to him, Andhra Pradesh alone stands to lose Rs 8,000 crore per annum because of the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendation to use 2011 Census as the basis for devolution of funds. Similarly, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Mizoram would suffer badly, he said.

Later, speaking to mediapersons at his camp office at Thimmapuram, near Kakinada, in East Godavari district, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will deliver his inaugural speech. The conclave would be attended by Puducherry CM, Delhi Deputy CM, finance ministers of Punjab and West Bengal. He further said that economic experts from Delhi and Hyderabad are also expected to attend the conclave.