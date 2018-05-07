Home Cities Vijayawada

YS Jaganmohan Reddy promises advocates’ welfare fund

Reddy has assured the legal fraternity in the State that he will set up a Rs100-crore Advocates Welfare Fund like the one in Telangana if his party is voted to power.

Published: 07th May 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has assured the legal fraternity in the State that he will set up a Rs 100-crore Advocates Welfare Fund like the one in Telangana if his party is voted to power. Interacting with a group of lawyers at Gudivada during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Sunday, he said new lawyers who register with the Bar Council for practice will be paid a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month for a period of three years.

He listened to their various problems and promised to resolve them if his party comes to power in State. He said before the 2014 election, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had made a plethora of promises, but did not keep even a single one after coming to power.

“Even the promises made to legal fraternity was forgotten. I assure you that apart from Advocates Welfare Fund, insurance coverage will be enhanced to Rs 10 lakh,” he said and added even housing and other facilities will be provided. Jaganmohan Reddy, on 154th day of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, has covered 1,957.4 kms so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Comments

More from this section

22 IAS officers, including collectors, reshuffled in Andhra Pradesh

Mahila Mithra scheme a big hit in Vijayawada

CM N Chandrababu Naidu demands monthly report card on Amaravati works soon

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats