YS Jaganmohan Reddy promises advocates’ welfare fund

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has assured the legal fraternity in the State that he will set up a Rs 100-crore Advocates Welfare Fund like the one in Telangana if his party is voted to power. Interacting with a group of lawyers at Gudivada during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Sunday, he said new lawyers who register with the Bar Council for practice will be paid a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month for a period of three years.

He listened to their various problems and promised to resolve them if his party comes to power in State. He said before the 2014 election, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had made a plethora of promises, but did not keep even a single one after coming to power.

“Even the promises made to legal fraternity was forgotten. I assure you that apart from Advocates Welfare Fund, insurance coverage will be enhanced to Rs 10 lakh,” he said and added even housing and other facilities will be provided. Jaganmohan Reddy, on 154th day of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, has covered 1,957.4 kms so far.