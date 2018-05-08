Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu forest officials’ joint fight against smuggling

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Forest department officials of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have conducted an inter-state meeting for enhancing mutual cooperation to curb forest offences and discussed measures for animal conservation and increasing greenery in forest lands. The meeting was held in Chennai, which was attended by the principal chief conservator of forests of both the states, P Mallikarjuna Rao (AP) and Dr. N Krishnakumar (TN), along with range officers and foresters of border districts.

At the meeting, the officials resolved to enhance the existing system of intelligence sharing relating to offenders, besides stepping up combined efforts for patrolling of the offence-prone pockets. It was also decided to keep the state reserve forest boundaries beyond dispute, chart out a schedule for patrolling to prevent smuggling and ensure quick response in the event of forest fires irrespective of jurisdictions. “We have discussed measures to form new check posts and mobile teams to curb illegal red sandalwood smuggling at borders,” P Mallikarjuna Rao said.

Mallikarjuna Rao further said cooperation between the forest departments of two states is essential to rein in red sanders smugglers and protect resources and wild animals in the forest area.“Cooperation and awareness are key to protect red sanders and avert problems arising in forests. The communication system is essential for sharing of issues on regular basis between the two states to avoid untoward incidents in forests.”

It was agreed by the officers that there were stretches at the porous inter-state boundary where no regular forest check gate had been erected and illegal activities were carried out at such places.Therefore, it was decided at the meeting that the departments would hold joint patrolling in such areas and establish temporary check gates at problematic points.

“AP government is ready to give cooperation and will give top priority to improve greenery and protect the wild animals in the forest. Nodal officers, in the range of additional principal conservator from both the states, would be appointed soon for information sharing. We will also request the DGPs of both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to provide police assistance to the forest force to curb illegal activities,” the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests said.Rao also discussed the details of ‘Operation Gajendra’ with the Tamil Nadu officials.