Renovation of Malleswara Swamy shrine at Indrakeeladri

Sringeri Jagadguru Bharati Tirtha Maha Swamy laid the foundation stone for renovation of Malleswara Swamy temple on the premises of Indrakeeladri on Monday.

Published: 08th May 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Temple executive officer M Padma said the cost of reconstruction of the tower of Sri Malleswara Swamy Vari temple was estimated at `4.65 crore. The works would be completed in 18 months. Recently, the temple trust board members also planned extension of Malleswara Swamy temple at an estimated cost of `5.2 crore and the works would be finished in a year, she said. Temple Trust Board committee chairman Y Gowranga Babu and Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao were present on the occasion.

 

