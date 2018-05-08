Renovation of Malleswara Swamy shrine at Indrakeeladri

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sringeri Jagadguru Bharati Tirtha Maha Swamy laid the foundation stone for renovation of Malleswara Swamy temple on the premises of Indrakeeladri on Monday.

Temple executive officer M Padma said the cost of reconstruction of the tower of Sri Malleswara Swamy Vari temple was estimated at `4.65 crore. The works would be completed in 18 months. Recently, the temple trust board members also planned extension of Malleswara Swamy temple at an estimated cost of `5.2 crore and the works would be finished in a year, she said. Temple Trust Board committee chairman Y Gowranga Babu and Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao were present on the occasion.