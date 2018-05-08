Home Cities Vijayawada

SRM varsity scholarships for class XII toppers

SRM University, AP-Amaravati, president P Satyanarayanan has announced that SRM Group of Institutions is offering 100% scholarship  for class XII toppers.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University, AP-Amaravati, president P Satyanarayanan has announced that SRM Group of Institutions is offering 100% scholarship  for class XII toppers. The counselling process began at the university on Monday.

Addressing the media, Satyanarayanan said that SRM Trust is offering scholarships worth `30 crore for meritorious students who secured top ranks in SRMJEEE.He said that 1 to 100 rank holders will get free tuition and hostel facility. The rankers from 101 to 500 will get complete tuition fee exemption, 500 to 1,000 rankers will get 75% concession in tuition fee, 1,000 to 2,000 rankers will get 50% concession in tuition fee and 2,000 to 3,000 rank holders will get 25% concession in tuition fee.

He said that SRM Institutions will also provide free education for physically challenged and for students who participated in sports at national and international levels.Sathyanarayanan said that SRM University, AP-Amaravati offers CSE, ECE, EEE, Mechanical and Civil Engineering courses with a total intake of 1,020.

