TDP gears up for Mahanadu in Vijayawada from May 27 to 29

Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have decided to make elaborate arrangements for Mahanadu, the three-day event of the party to be conducted in Vijayawada from May 27 to 29.

Published: 08th May 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:35 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have decided to make elaborate arrangements for Mahanadu, the three-day event of the party to be conducted in Vijayawada from May 27 to 29.
Keeping in view the disturbance created by untimely rain accompanied by strong winds during  the Dharma Poratam meeting organised in Tirupati last week, the leaders have decided to take all precautions to ensure that a large number of party activists attend the grand event without any hassles either due to rising mercury levels or untimely rains during those three days.

Andhra Pradesh TDP president K Kala Venkata Rao and his Telangana counterpart L Ramana, who met at the Grievance Hall at the residence of the Chief Minister in Undavalli, near here, on Monday, said that 14 committees were appointed for organising Mahanadu.

When some leaders requested for providing Darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga atop the Indrakeeladri for all those attending Mahanadu, the TDP top leadership responded positively.TDP leaders are putting in their best efforts to make the three-day conclave successful as General Elections are going to be held next year.

What’s on the agenda

Event likely to be held at Siddhartha Engineering College in Kanuru of Vijayawada
Meeting of the Draft Resolutions Committee to be held on May 15
Resolutions to be passed on AP development and the agitation being taken up by the TDP government against the Centre for achieving the rights of the State
Telangana TDP leaders to move resolutions highlighting the programmes taken up by party on behalf of farmers

TDP

