Vijayawada: Police dog squad gets 30 specially trained canines

The specially trained dogs were of Labrador, Doberman Pinscher, English Cocker Spaniel, Golden Retriever and Belgian Malinois breeds.

Published: 08th May 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Police dogs with their trainers | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 30 specially trained dogs of five breeds will help the police department in crime-related investigations, DGP M Malakondaiah said at the 17th canine passing out parade in Mangalagiri on Monday.

The DGP, who was the chief guest at the programme, said that 24 dogs were capable of identifying bombs, three are experts in criminal identification and the remaining are guard dogs. “From jumping over the hurdles to displaying attack moves, these dogs showcased diligence and perfection. All the dogs were given eight months of training by experts and will be sent to their workplace soon,” he said.

The specially trained dogs were of Labrador, Doberman Pinscher, English Cocker Spaniel, Golden Retriever and Belgian Malinois breeds and will be a major boost to the Police department, which has 186 trained dogs at present. The DGP also said the police department is lacking in infrastructure after the state bifurcation. “The canines’ assistance in crack down on ganja and red sandalwood smuggling is exemplary,” he said.

Labrador Doberman Pinscher English Cocker Spaniel Golden Retriever Belgian Malinois

