35 quintals PDS rice seized in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a joint raid conducted by Revenue and Civil Supplies officials at a few grocery stores in Chandarlapadu and Budampadu villages of Krishna district on Tuesday, three traders were booked on charges of hoarding 35 quintals (80 bags) of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice for illegal sale at higher prices to private persons. The hoarded rice seized.

Cases were registered against the three traders under the Civil Supplies Essential Commodities Act. According to officials, shopkeepers V Narsimha Rao, K Nagaraju and Grandhi Lakshmaiah were running grocery stores at Chandarlapadu and Budampadu villages.

They were procuring subsidy rice from PDS agents in their respective villages. “While Narsimha Rao runs a shop at Chandarlapadu, K Nagaraju and Grandhi Lakshmaiah had been operating illegal businesses at Budampadu village. After collecting rice from the agents, the shopkeepers would transport the rice to other places and sell it at higher prices,” said a revenue official.