Andhra Pradesh government accords sanction for water supply project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the execution of the Andhra Pradesh Urban Water Supply and Septage Management Improvement Project(APUWSSMIP), proposed as an externally aided project with financial assistance from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the state government has accorded administrative sanction of `4,188 crore.

It has also designated AP Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited as nodal agency and Public Health and Municipal Engineering department as the project implementation agency. According to the information, the nodal agency will enter into agreements and MoUs with the AIIB, and the implementing agency will facilitate invitation of tenders for packages under the project. Out of the total project cost, AIIB will provide Rs 2,606 crore (70 percent). The state government will spend Rs 1,582 crore.

Officials said that under the APUWSSMIP, urban infrastructure such as water supply and septage management facilities will be improved in 42 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state. “The ULBs, which are not covered under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, will be developed using the external funding provided by the AIIB,” an official said.