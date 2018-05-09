Botsa asks TRS government to ensure fair inquiry for nailing culprits in scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of recent developments following forensic reports in the cash-for-vote case, YSR Congress (YSRC) has said that the TRS government in Telangana should initiate criminal proceedings in a fair manner and bring the mastermind of the scam to book.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, party’s senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana said the TRS government should conduct an impartial inquiry into the cash-for-vote case and punish the culprits.

“Though an audio-visual evidence is available to nail Chandrababu Naidu, one fails to understand why he is being shielded. Only the MLA, who had acted as a courier, was arrested in an attempt to hush up the case,“ he said.

Satyanarayana said as the forensic lab in Chandigarh had sent its report, the TRS government should proceed as per law and conduct a fair inquiry in keeping with the principles of democracy.

Chandrababu Naidu had compromised with the TRS government on many fronts. He had even given up the rightful share of Andhra Pradesh during distribution of assets after bifurcation, he added.

He criticised the Chandrababu Naidu government for going back on its promise over construction of a 125-feet statue of BR Ambedkar and allotment of 15 acres of land for the project. Government orders sanctioning Rs 190 crore were released but tenders are yet to be invited. “We condemn the highhanded of the Guntur police for foiling the protest programme of our leader Merugu Nagarjuna,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy assured that due representation would be given to smaller social sections in the State Assembly.

He also said if his party is voted to power, fixed income would be provided to Nayee Brahmins working at various temples in the State.

In an interactive session with Nayee Brahmins as part of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Krishna district on Tuesday, the Leader of Opposition said that his government, after coming to power, would ensure their representation in the State Assembly.

“For those who are running private hair cutting saloons, free power would be given up to 250 units and domestic tariffs would be charged from 251 to 500 units. The saloons will have the choice to opt for power subsidy or annual payment,” he said.

The Nayee Brahmin Federation would be replaced by a corporation which would offer loans to the needy, the YSRC president added.