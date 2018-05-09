CM Chandrababu Naidu lauds officials for Andhra Pradesh’s record growth rate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved by the State government in the last four years despite “non-cooperation” from the Centre and stressed the need for district collectors to focus on issues such as malnutrition, which he felt, must be addressed in line with his vision of development-cum-welfare.

Inaugurating the two-day collectors’ conference at his residence in Undavalli here, the Chief Minister dwelt at length on his government’s welfare agenda, more or less confirming that the unemployment allowance scheme, as well as Anna Canteens, would be started from June 2. While he praised the officials for helping the State register record growth rate, he also pointed out that work in certain areas must pick up momentum. Echoing his views, a candid Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar pointed at the persisting problem of malnutrition among children and the increasing crime rate against SCs, STs and women — which he explained was much more than the national average. Naidu, however, clarified Kumar’s remarks, stating that the data available with the officers was different from the Chief Secretary’s and observed that data must be uniform.

Though the day-long conference was focused on assessing the performance of the last three months, Naidu, in his opening remarks, raised fears of the Centre’s alleged continued non-cooperation and also expressed concern that if 2011 Census was taken into consideration by the Centre for even delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, then the southern states would lose their voice. “South has 100 Lok Sabha seats at present. If 2011 Census is considered for delimitation of constituencies, the number will come down to 70 or 50, which means South will lose its voice at the Centre.

Nobody will bother about the South in such an eventuality. That is the reason why we are strongly opposing the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission which is taking 2011 Census for deciding on tax devolution,” he said. During the last delimitation exercise, the number of Assembly constituencies came down in some districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and East Godavari but at the same time, the number of constituencies increased in Ranga Reddy district in combined AP — due to population criterion — he added.

Reiterating his oft-repeated argument that the finance panel’s ToR are detrimental to the State’s interests, he alleged that it was nothing but penalising progressive and performing States. . “On June 2, it will be four years after formation of the State. The injustice done to AP is yet to be addressed. The main reason for allying with BJP was for doing justice to the State, but when it did not happen, we parted ways,” he explained.

Announcing that the the much-awaited unemployment allowance scheme would be launched from June, he said Anna Canteens too will be opened. He said even states with good resources have not provided 100 pc power and gas connectivity like AP. Finance Minister Y Ramakrishnudu suggested that optimum utilisation of resources was necessary to achieve better results.

KE slams babus

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister KE Krishna Murthy expressed his displeasure at the performance of Revenue department officials. Stating that there will be no meaning to government orders if they are not implemented on time, he cited several examples explaining the apathy of the department officials.

“Though the government issued orders nine months ago regularising dot lands across the State, the officials so far resolved only a few dozens of applications out of 56,844. Farmers are expressing disappointment over the same,” he said. Similarly, after receiving 3,305 applications for conversion of lands under NALA Act, the officials resolved only a handful, he added and sought to know how can the state attract industrialists under such circumstances.

‘Wrong, minister’

During lunch hour, officials of the Revenue department expressed their disappointment over the remarks of the minister. Admitting that there was delay with regard to certain issues mentioned by him, a senior official told TNIE that one shouldn’t forget the fact that the services of revenue staff were being used for other purposes like Smart Pulse Survey, and Real Time Governance. Officials of other departments are getting applause based on services extended by revenue staff but sadly, our staff are facing criticism, he rued.