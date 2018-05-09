Home Cities Vijayawada

Many engg graduates among sub-inspector, constable recruits

Of total 5,866 candidates who completed induction training, 1,305 are B Tech graduates

Published: 09th May 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,600 policemen, including sub-inspectors and constables, who have completed their basic induction training at 19 police training centres in the state are from Engineering, Computer and Finance background.

Of the total 5,866 candidates who have completed the nine-month induction training, 1,305 are B Tech graduates and 295 hold post-graduate degrees in M Tech, MCA and MBA. “It helps us (police department) a lot to bring more and more newer technologies since the new recruits with higher educational background adapt themselves easily to them compared to those with lower academic qualifications. While the training for constables and drivers has been completed, sub-inspectors will have to undergo training for three more months,” said Inspector General of Police (IG-Training), N Sanjay.  

Of all the 662 selected for sub-inspector posts, 128 candidates are from the urban background and the rest 534 are from rural parts.

Addressing a press conference at police headquarters on Tuesday, Sanjay said that 662 candidates were allotted to four categories in sub-inspector range - Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT - Civil), Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT special police), Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT - Armed Reserve) and Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT Reserve Sub Inspector - SAR CPL).

He further said basic skills and faculty orientation programs were introduced this year to equip the new recruits with additional skills to groom them in order to meet all kinds of situations in the field. “Basic skills like swimming, handwriting, driving, English speaking, computer skills, and first aid were given to all the 5,866 candidates. Apart from these, candidates underwent drone flying and e-lab training to work effectively in mass gatherings and other events,” he said.

