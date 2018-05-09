P Ashok Babu denies campaigning  for polls in Karnataka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Karnataka BJP leaders complained to Governor ESL Narasimhan seeking action against members of AP Non Gazetted Officers’ Association (APNGOA), association president P Ashok Babu on Tuesday denied campaigning in the neighbouring state and claimed to have gone to the city for the sole purpose of educating Telugus there about the “the situation in Andhra Pradesh”.

In a press meet here, Ashok Babu said, “We were invited by an organistion to explain to Telugus the situation in AP after the Centre denied the state its rights and failed to fulfil promises made during bifurcation. All we did was tell them to use the opportunity (elections) to show their dissent against the injustice done to AP. We have not made any suggestions on whom they should vote for.”

Ashok Babu explained that APNGOA had decided to organise peaceful dharnas at Collectorates across the state protesting the Centre’s ‘indifference’ towards AP. “Since parties are protesting with their own political agendas in mind, we, as employees of the state, have decided to fight for Andhra Pradesh. We will protest from 10 am to 2 pm without disrupting public life,” he said and added that the future course of action in continuing the fight would be chalked out.

Meanwhile, state BJP leaders came down heavily on Ashok Babu alleging the APNGOA president tried to divide Telugu people in Karnataka by creating regional biases among them.