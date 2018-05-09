Home Cities Vijayawada

Protest over 2 infants’ death

Two infants who were receiving treatment at Government General Hospital in Vijayawada have died on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two infants who were receiving treatment at Government General Hospital in Vijayawada have died on Tuesday. One of the infants was reportedly being treated for meconium aspiration for past four days. 

The other infant, brought to the GGH from a private hospital, was put on a ventilator for past three days due to severe health condition. Meanwhile, the parents of the babies staged a protest outside the hospital premises claiming the doctors did not treat the two infants well.

Speaking to Express, GGH Superintendent G Chakradhar said, “The two babies were brought to us in extreme health conditions. We had explained their situation to their parents at the time of their admission.”

