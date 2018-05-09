Vijayawada traders cock a snook at ban, continue to use plastic

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the VMC having announced a ban, from January 1, on plastic bags that are less than 50 microns, their use is still rampant among several traders and roadside vendors in the city.

Several Vijayawada residents opine that plastic bags are freely available in a large number of shops, including those at Kaleswara Rao Market, Kedareswarapet fruit market and Rajiv Gandhi vegetable and flower market. The problem lies in the absence of the sustained follow-up. The residents say the ban was enforced intensively only for a few days and there is a let up by the civic body officials of late.

“Though public health department officials hold inspections, the traders continue to use banned plastic bags. The usage of such bags, less than 50 microns, are banned under the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 and the VMC can enforce the rules by imposing a hefty fine between Rs 50 to Rs 2,000 from the violators to curb the plastic menace. Moreover, stringent action is also required to achieve desired results’’, MV Anjaneyulu, Secretary of Taxpayers’ Association, says.

A fruit vendor, who owns a shop near Besant Road, says that many customers still demand the plastic bags. “If we refuse to provide the customers with plastic bags, they will make a purchase at other outlets. It is hard for us to say no when there is demand for something in the market,” vendor R Raju says.

"A month ago, we convened an awareness meeting with all traders and stakeholders in the city. Representatives from Coimbatore-based Regeno Ventures Private Limited had also explained the ill effects of polythene bags on the environment. The company suggested usage of biodegradable bags, but many traders were still disinterested in using them saying their prices were abnormally high,” VMC Chief Medical Officer of Health K Arjuna Rao tells Express.

A similar meeting will be conducted once again in the city with the traders and the Coimbatore-based company aiming to curb usage of harmful plastic bags. Synchronised inspections to curb their sales across the city will also be done soon, the VMC official said, adding that civic body has collected `24 lakh since March 30 by imposing fines on the people for using plastic bags.