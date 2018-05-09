Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Why react when matter is sub judice?’

Observing that cash-for-vote is not at all a case, Somireddy wondered how the Chief Minister can react on the matter when it is sub judice.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has maintained that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its supremo N Chandrababu Naidu are no way concerned with cash-for-vote scam.

Speaking to mediapersons at Undavalli, near here, on Tuesday, the Minister took serious exception to YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy terming Naidu A1 in the scam. “How can a person like the YSRC chief, who himself is A1 in 12 cases, level such remarks agianst the Chief Minister?” Somireddy questioned.

Recalling that former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Rao had made vain attempts to lodge Naidu in jail, Somireddy said, “What can  Jaganmohan Reddy do to the CM?”

Observing that cash-for-vote is not at all a case, Somireddy wondered how the Chief Minister can react on the matter when it is sub judice.

He also alleged that the YSRC is striving for the victory of BJP in Karnataka and is distributing money, he said the people of AP will teach a lesson to the YSRC, which is dancing to the tunes of saffron party.

