800-acre New York style park  on the anvil in core Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will leave a huge chunk of land in the core capital for developing a massive park. The park will come up in about 800 acres in front of the proposed ‘iconic legislative Assembly’ and near the permanent secretariat.

On the second day of the 16th Collectors’ Conference on Wednesday, Commissioner of CRDA, Cherukuri Sreedhar, informed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that central park would be developed in 800 acres near the Amaravati Government Complex (AGC).

NYC Central Park

“It will be 300 metres wide and 7 km long. The park will be built on the lines of the Central Park in New York City (NYC), USA.” The NYC’s Central Park was developed in a sprawling site of 843 acres and is located between the Upper West side and Upper East Side of the city. For the record, the new park envisaged by the CRDA should not be confused with the Amaravati Central Park coming up in Sakhamuru village.

He said the surroundings of the park will be a mixed-used development area which would have residential, commercial and entertainment facilities. The AGC is coming up in 1,375 acres in Amaravati.

Furthermore, CRDA has also decided to allot 20 acres of land in Amaravati for the proposed ‘Mega Shilparamam’, the arts, crafts and cultural village. When special officer of Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society (APSACCS), B Jayaraj, informed CM Naidu about the delay in identification of 50 acres of land in Amaravati, the CM said, “Acquisition of 50 acres of land would not be possible due to shortage of land. Moreover, so much land is not necessary. About 15-20 acres is enough.” The CRDA Commissioner informed the special officer that land would be allotted in the Amaravati Central Park for the arts, crafts and cultural village.

CM takes stock of capital projects

The officials informed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that a notification from the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways should be issued for starting the development of six-lane Amaravati-

Anantapur Expressway

Officials also informed that Land Acquisition officials have been appointed for acquiring land for the Expressway. Peg marking is done except in Guntur district, and land acquisition schedule is being prepared.

CM Naidu asked the officials to start the work pertaining to the proposed Outer Ring Road around Amaravati

CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar said land has been reserved for constructing another five towers near the permanent secretariat. Construction can be taken up based on the need.

Stamps and Registration department officials said only 26 per cent of the capital region received developed plots. They said that the six exclusive registration offices would be functional for two more months