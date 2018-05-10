A major fire mishap in a plastic crates manufacturing unit in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A major fire mishap occurred in a plastic crates manufacturing unit in Autonagar area of Vijayawada on Thursday afternoon. However, no casualties were reported.

WATCH | Fire engulfs plastic godown in Vijayawada

The fire broke out in the plastic crates manufacturing unit for yet to be ascertained reasons at around 11 a.m. Locals, who noticed the smoke and fire, alerted fire station. However, they said fire tenders took time to reach the spot and by that time, the fire has spread to an engine oil mix plant. But, the fire service personnel have not confirmed the same.

The entire area is engulfed in black smoke and four fire engines are engaged to control the fire from spreading further and douse them. More fire tenders are being rushed from other places including Guntur. Higher officials including district collector B Lakshmikantham have rushed to the spot to supervise the firefighting operation.