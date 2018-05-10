Home Cities Vijayawada

Teaching self-defence for girls in schools, colleges need of the hour: Ganta Hymavathi

With incidents of attacks on minors being reported often in the state, parents are becoming increasingly concerned about their children’s safety.

Published: 10th May 2018 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With incidents of attacks on minors being reported often in the state, parents are becoming increasingly concerned about their children’s safety. As such, child rights activists and bodies working for women and child welfare are urging school and college authorities to include self-defence classes and make it mandatory for every student to learn.

“If we equip girls with self-defence skills, they can protect themselves and avert awkward situations. It will also send a strong message to the abusers that girls can protect themselves. Self-defence skills will empower the girl students in many aspects and every college and school should provide such classes to their students,” Ganta Hymavathi, chairperson of AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, says.  

In one of the recent incidents, Shravani (name changed), a first-year intermediate student from Vijayawada was on her way to home from tuition classes when she was harassed and bullied by some youths of the colony where she lived. Frightened, she reported the incident neither to her parents or the authorities. Later, the harassers followed her to her home.

Troubled by this, she complained about the incident to her parents and lodged an FIR with the police.  
Under the Centre’s Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) programme, the government has proposed self-defence skills for girl students in educational institutions. Unfortunately, most of the schools and colleges have not included these classes in their course curriculum. “Just like how the schools and colleges allot periods for sports and physical activities, self-defense training should also be incorporated in the academics. This will be a great help to girl students,” Dr. Keerthi of Vasavya Mahila Mandali says.

Explaining the measures taken by the Vijayawada police, police commissioner Gautam Sawang says  his department has conducted self-defence training classes in 109 colleges out of the total 191 in the city. “We are planning to continue with the self-defence training. The government initiations are not creating the impact it should,” he said.

Protecting self
Under RMSA, trainers provide realistic, effective self-defense training to young women
The Project is jointly funded by Central and State government

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganta Hymavathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Amaravati archaeologist transferred to Bengaluru

Use tech to rein in criminals, CM Chandrababu Naidu tells cops

Volga Archery Academy founder threatens to end life if V Jyothi Surekha fails to apologise

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona