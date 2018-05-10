Use tech to rein in criminals, CM Chandrababu Naidu tells cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that criminals are adopting new methods while committing financial offences, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Police department to make extensive use of technology to tackle such anti-social elements. He also expressed concern over crime against girls and women and reiterated that stringent action will be initiated against the perpetrators.

Referring to AgriGold and other financial scams, Naidu wanted the police to keep a vigil on such crimes and to ensure justice to victims.

On the second day of the Collectors’ Conference, the Chief Minister on Wednesday evening reviewed the law and order situation in the State with SPs and higher officials of the Police department. Maintaining that the government had been successful in controlling community clashes, factionism and rowdyism as well as smuggling of red sanders, he said that those in the habit of earning easy money spend carelessly and try to create disturbances in the society.

“We should not give scope for recurrence of Dachepalli like incidents, where an elderly person molested a girl child. It is unfortunate that neighbours and acquaintances are resorting to such heinous acts,’’ he observed.

Law & order

District Collectors and SPs should review law and order once in a week

We can get good results by working together in maintaining law and order

You (police) have to create an atmosphere where people can freely narrate their woes

Policing, not the police is important: CM