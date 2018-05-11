Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar to meet his Telangana counterpart SK Joshi

The duo will discuss  the pending issues pertaining to the AP State Reorganisation Act.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar will have a meeting with his Telangana counterpart SK Joshi in Hyderabad on Friday. The duo will discuss  the pending issues pertaining to the AP State Reorganisation Act.The meeting will be held in Metro Rail Office in Begumpet. The officials of various departments from both the states will attend the meeting.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Only 9 of 65 institutes began works in allotted land at Amaravati: P Narayana

Ensure water pipelines are not damaged, says Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner

Andhra water resources department to strengthen Nagarjunasagar project canals to plug seepage

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies