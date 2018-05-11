Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy to launch mega job mela from May 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA) is organising multi-sector mega recruitment events in all districts in the State from May 15-29, under the ‘Look for Employees in Andhra Pradesh’ (LEAP) initiative. More than 100+ companies are set to offer 10,000+ jobs cumulatively in 13 recruitment drives in the districts.The district recruitment drive will be held for two days. Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP), YourStory, Inc42 & Industry Development Forum (IDF) is partnering with APITA for this initiative.

Candidates can register for the drive at www.apita.ap.gov.in and APITA is also organising special orientation sessions 2-3 days prior to the recruitment events in each of the district for specific job roles with higher packages demanding key skill sets from companies like Zoho, Byju’s, Corpus, OYO, etc. The aim of these orientation sessions is to make job seekers more attuned towards the interviews and increase their chance of utilising the opportunity to get employment.

Registered candidates will get information about the reporting time, venue and companies participating in the event, through SMS, Email and WhatsApp. Information pertaining to job profile in Vizag, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai & across Andhra Pradesh is available at the event for candidates from different educational qualifications such as B Tech, PG, Inter, diploma.

This kind of massive recruitment programme in a span of two weeks is the first of its kind in the world. APITA has submitted an application to the Guinness World Records and Limca Book of Records for acknowledging this as the biggest initiative. Prominent companies like Mphasis, Byjus, Flipkart etc., are participating in the job mela.