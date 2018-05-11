Andhra water resources department to strengthen Nagarjunasagar project canals to plug seepage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For improving the irrigation water delivery system by strengthening the canals under the Nagarjunasagar, the State water resources department is gearing up to launch the last phase of the AP Water Sector Improvement Project (APWSIP). The project, which will be taken up with funds from World Bank, will fortify the canal system to minimise seepage while supplying water to Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts.

The officials from the water resources department said that the process of identifying contractors to execute the project was underway. “The work is part of the project mooted in 2008 in undivided AP to strengthen the canals under the Nagarjunasagar project. This is the final phase. Once completed, we will be able to supply water effectively,” a senior official explained.

The World Bank has agreed to provide funds to the project. It has agreed to release Rs 997 crore to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The share of AP in the funds would be 52 percent. The official added that the State government had already accorded administrative sanction to spend close to Rs 450 crore for the modernisation works. The major share of work is in Guntur district where Nagarjunasagar Jawahar Canal, Guntur Branch Canal and other distributary system would be strengthened at a cost of Rs 236.8 crore. The work has been divided into 33 packages. Similarly, Rs 148 crore will be spent on the APWSIP in Krishna district, and Rs 62 crore in Prakasam district.

“The work is expected to begin in a couple of week’s time. The World Bank norms mandate that the work should be completed by July 28. So, we are gearing up to meet the deadline,” the official observed.