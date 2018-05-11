Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra water resources department to strengthen Nagarjunasagar project canals to plug seepage

For improving the irrigation water delivery system by strengthening the canals under the Nagarjunasagar, the State water resources department is gearing up to launch the last phase of the APWSIP.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Nagarjunasagar reservoir

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  For improving the irrigation water delivery system by strengthening the canals under the Nagarjunasagar, the State water resources department is gearing up to launch the last phase of the AP Water Sector Improvement Project (APWSIP). The project, which will be taken up with funds from World Bank, will fortify the canal system to minimise seepage while supplying water to Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts.

The officials from the water resources department said that the process of identifying contractors to execute the project was underway. “The work is part of the project mooted in 2008 in undivided AP to strengthen the canals under the Nagarjunasagar project. This is the final phase. Once completed, we will be able to supply water effectively,” a senior official explained. 

The World Bank has agreed to provide funds to the project. It has agreed to release Rs 997 crore to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The share of AP in the funds would be 52 percent. The official added that the State government had already accorded administrative sanction to spend close to Rs 450 crore for the modernisation works. The major share of work is in Guntur district where Nagarjunasagar Jawahar Canal, Guntur Branch Canal and other distributary system would be strengthened at a cost of Rs 236.8 crore. The work has been divided into 33 packages. Similarly, Rs 148 crore will be spent on the APWSIP in Krishna district, and Rs 62 crore in Prakasam district.

“The work is expected to begin in a couple of week’s time. The World Bank norms mandate that the work should be completed by July 28. So, we are gearing up to meet the deadline,” the official observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APWSIP Nagarjunasagar project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Only 9 of 65 institutes began works in allotted land at Amaravati: P Narayana

Andhra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar to meet his Telangana counterpart SK Joshi

Ensure water pipelines are not damaged, says Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies