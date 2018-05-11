Home Cities Vijayawada

Ensure water pipelines are not damaged, says Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner

Apart from leakage of drinking water, contaminated water is getting supplied to the households in division numbers 27, 28 and 29 of Bhavanipuram.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  At a time, when the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials are conducting a comprehensive survey to replace the old drinking water pipelines, it has come as a shock for them to know that several pipelines are getting damaged due to the negligence of public health department and the L&T company while executing storm water drain (SWD) works.

As a result, apart from leakage of drinking water, contaminated water is getting supplied to the households in division numbers 27, 28 and 29 of Bhavanipuram. Several residents in the locality have alleged that despite several complaints lodged with the civic body against the L&T company, the VMC has not initiated any action. A month ago, residents of HB Colony, Chitti Nagar and KL Rao Nagar got hospitalised after consuming the contaminated water supplied to them through the water pipelines which got partially damaged during the execution of SWD works. 

The residents are fearing that they might also get hospitalised if the officials failed to conduct repairs to the damaged pipelines. Municipal Commissioner J Nivas took stock of the situation at the ground level and directed the contractors engaged in storm water drains to be careful while executing the works. He also directed the engineering wing to take up repair works of the damaged water pipelines at the earliest. When contacted, L&T representatives told that engineers with the support of VMC officials have identified the damaged drinking water pipelines and restored them to avoid inconvenience for the residents. 

Speaking to TNIE, VMC superintendent engineer P Adiseshu said of the total 702 km water pipelines laid and maintained by the VMC in the city, only 25 km water pipelines have been damaged. The project execution was estimated at `3.16 crore. A representation was submitted to the State government seeking financial support for materialising the works, he added.

