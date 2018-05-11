Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to make use of power generated at sewage plants

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to make use of electricity generated from methane gas emanating from the sewage treatment plants. Though the civic body mooted the proposal on several occasions in the past, it did not materialise for various reasons. However, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas, who is keen on the project, convened a meeting with a team of representatives from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) recently. He directed the officials concerned to prepare DPR at the earliest.

The UNIDO representatives, who conducted a survey in the city, informed Nivas that the existing sewage treatment plants at Ramalingeswara Nagar and Ajit Singh Nagar are ideal locations where there is a possibility for taking up the project to generate electricity from methane gas. The civic chief also suggested to the UNIDO representatives to study the possibility of taking up the project at the existing biomethanation plant in Ajith Singh Nagar.

