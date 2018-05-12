Concern rise over proposed Haj House in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Brahmin Welfare Association has expressed concern over construction of the proposed Haj House in a five-acre land in Vidyadharapuram. Addressing the media on Friday, Jinka Chakradhar, a member of the body, said the five-acre land where the State government was going to construct the Haj House belonged to Brahmins and that local leaders trespassed and took it into their possession.

He urged CM N Chandrababu Naidu to enquire about the land before performing foundation stone laying ceremony. “CM should look into the issue and ensure justice to us,” he said.Meanwhile, the office of the Joint Collector has issued a notice saying that no particular community had the rights over the controversial land and that it belonged to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.