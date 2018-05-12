Home Cities Vijayawada

TTD-ASI row: IYR for action on TDP’s IT wing

 Former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao requested Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take action against the TDP’s IT wing for circulating videos alleging that he joined hands with th

Published: 12th May 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao requested Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take action against the TDP’s IT wing for circulating videos alleging that he joined hands with the Centre in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) - Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) controversy. 
He said that the IT cell directly reports to IT Minister Nara Lokesh and requested that an investigation be done into the issue. Krishna Rao was referring to the recent controversy in which the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) wanted to take up a feasibility study to include the TTD temples in the protected monuments list.

