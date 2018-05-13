Home Cities Vijayawada

6-year polytechnic engineering course likely to begin from this year in Andhra Pradesh

AP State higher education department is planning to start six-year polytechnic engineering course in the State from the coming academic year.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP State higher education department is planning to start six-year polytechnic engineering course in the State from the coming academic year. The department, which had sent a proposal to the State government regarding the same, has received an in-principle nod to begin with the course. All India Centre for Technical Education (AICTE) has also approved the proposal for the six year polytechnic engineering course. 

Presently, the state has 82 polytechnic colleges with over 86,000 seats and aspirants who  qualified the POLYCET exam are first enrolled in the three-year PUC course. Later, after qualifying the ECET entrance exam, they are enrolled at engineering colleges where they take up the course from the second year. 

The officials of higher education department have selected five colleges from Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Nellore and Tirupati for starting of the six-year integrated polytechnic engineering programme on pilot basis from the academic year 2018-19. 

“We have sent the proposal to the State government regarding the integrated programme. The All India Centre for Technical Education has also given us permission to begin with the course. If the government permits the same by the time of counselling, we would start the academic programme from this year. This course would be convenient for the students,” G Panda Das, special commissioner of higher education, said.

The students are also quite happy with the decision. V Karthik, who secured a good rank in POLYCET 2018, says, “Pursuing engineering after polytechnic course is better as the foundation will be strong. Studying PUC for three years and writing another entrance exam was quite hectic. A straight six year course would be convenient and easy.”Meanwhile, the officials of higher education department were ensuring the shortlisted colleges had equipment, lab facilities and faculty.

