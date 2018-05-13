62 cases registered for traffic violations in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an effort to bring down traffic irregularities, Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials have decided to impose hefty fines on the vehicle owners who do not have permanent registration number.

In a special drive conducted on Saturday, the RTA officials registered 62 cases against the motorists whose vehicles did not have a registration number. Speaking to Express, Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad said that as per the Motor Vehicles Act, the vehicle owner should get the permanent registration within one month of the purchase and if they fail to do so, penalty of Rs 300 would be levied.”

If a two-wheeler owner fails to register his vehicle even after one year of purchasing, he would have to pay a penalty of Rs 3,600. Similarly, if a car owner fails to get permanent registration within time, he will be charged Rs 500.

"As part of the drive, we also came to know that some dealers are delivering vehicles without temporary registration number. Recently, the officials have imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on two-wheeler dealers in Vijayawada and at Avanigadda,’’ he said.

Instructions are also given to all dealers to display boards (in their showrooms) containing the details of Transport department fees, viz, T/R fee, permanent registration fee, HSRP number plate fee, postal fee, etc., and to collect accordingly, deviation may cause the cancellation of their T/R authorisation licence, he added. The DTC further said that if the dealers failed to display the rate boards even after the warning of officials, the issue will be taken to the notice of the manufacturer for cancellation of dealership.