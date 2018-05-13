Don’t believe rumours about ‘gang of burglars active’: DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the rumours spreading on Whatsapp and other social media platforms that a few inter-state gangs like Parthi, Cheddi, and other house-breaking gangs are killing people for money in Kadapa and neighbouring districts, the police denied and stated that all the social media posts that are being circulated are baseless and asked people to maintain calm.

In this regard, police requested people not to believe and share those social media posts and videos which are being spread widely on Facebook and WhatsApp. Following the public concern about the viral posts, police gave assurance that they will be available 24x7 and asked them to dial 100 in case of emergencies. “There are no gangs operating in the State. We cracked their networks and most of the gang leaders are in the custody of police. There is no need to worry about the posts which are being circulated as there is no relevance to the pictures and videos,” said DGP M Malakondaiah.

The issue arose in Kadapa three days ago where one such social media post created panic among the public that a few miscreants are attacking lone persons and killing them for money. However, Kadapa police responded and arrested one person for posting false news. “The arrested person posted some old photos that were taken in other states and claimed that people in the video belongs to Parthi gang which kills people mercilessly for money.

Unfortunately, people are believing in those rumours and attacking innocents without knowing the facts. People should alert police if they suspect anyone. We will enquire about their whereabouts,” the DGP said.Meanwhile, police patrolling was intensified in problematic areas in all the districts in the wake of public concerns over the safety.