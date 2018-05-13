Home Cities Vijayawada

Don’t politicise Alipiri issue: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

 Describing the incident of TDP activists attacking the convoy of BJP chief Amit Shah at Alipiri in Tirupati as unfortunate, Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has urged

Published: 13th May 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the incident of TDP activists attacking the convoy of BJP chief Amit Shah at Alipiri in Tirupati as unfortunate, Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has urged the leaders of the saffron party to desist from politicising the issue. Demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for the State, TDP cadre assembled at Alipiri when Shah’s convoy was heading to airport from Tirumala on Friday and tried to obstruct him. 

Though the vehicle of Shah passed smoothly, window pane of a BJP leader following the convoy was damaged in the attack by TDP functionaries. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the issue and warned TDP activists that action would be taken against them. Taking advantage of the issue, BJP leaders were saying that the law and order situation in the State had deteriorated.

Speaking to newsmen here on Saturday, Chandramohan Reddy said the people were vexed with the BJP as it had betrayed them.Recalling that the people of Tamil Nadu registered protest by sporting black badges during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their State as well as obstructed the visit of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the Cauvery water issue, he asked the saffron party leaders not to make the incident a big issue.

Alleging that the YSR Congress campaigned on behalf of the BJP in Karnataka elections, he said that the party had no moral right to talk about the Special Category Status after colluding with the Centre even as an ‘Emergency-like’ situation was prevailing in the country. He said the TDP was ready to face early polls or byelections.

Meanwhile, Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao took exception to the demand of BJP leaders that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should tender apology owning moral responsibility for the Alipiri incident. 

