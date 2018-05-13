Home Cities Vijayawada

Guntur boy tops ICET 2018

As many as 45,037 candidates have cleared the ICET 2018, the results of which were released by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao here on Saturday. Chintaguntla Prasanna Pavan Kumar from Guntur secured the first rank by scoring 177.77 marks. A total number of 48,635 candidates appeared for ICET 2018.

Published: 13th May 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   As many as 45,037 candidates have cleared the ICET 2018, the results of which were released by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao here on Saturday. Chintaguntla Prasanna Pavan Kumar from Guntur secured the first rank by scoring 177.77 marks. A total number of 48,635 candidates appeared for ICET 2018. However, the number of seats is more than the number of qualified candidates. As many as 52,216 candidates applied for the ICET 2018. Of them, 48,635 appeared for the test and 45,037 passed it.

The total pass percentage is 92.6. But, the number of seats available in business schools across the State is 44,033 while there are 8,910 seats in MCA colleges. Over 100 seats will remain vacant this year.
Over 70,000 candidates applied for the exam last year and nearly 63,000 appeared. This year, saw a sharp decline in the number of applications and candidates who qualified the test. Speaking on the occasion, the HRD Minister said that there were more number of seats than the  candidates qualified. 

‘Credit goes to family, well-wishers’
Ch Prasanna Pavan Kumar of Guntur, who topped the ICET, did his BTech from JNTU Kakinada and chose to do MBA. Speaking to Express, he said the support he received from his family and well-wishers brought him success in academic career. Though initially he joined a private company after BTech, he decided to do MBA and establish his own company. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

6-year polytechnic engineering course likely to begin from this year in Andhra Pradesh

No security lapse during Amit Shah’s visit: DGP M Malakondaiah

Don’t politicise Alipiri issue: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate