Guntur boy tops ICET 2018

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 45,037 candidates have cleared the ICET 2018, the results of which were released by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao here on Saturday. Chintaguntla Prasanna Pavan Kumar from Guntur secured the first rank by scoring 177.77 marks. A total number of 48,635 candidates appeared for ICET 2018. However, the number of seats is more than the number of qualified candidates. As many as 52,216 candidates applied for the ICET 2018. Of them, 48,635 appeared for the test and 45,037 passed it.

The total pass percentage is 92.6. But, the number of seats available in business schools across the State is 44,033 while there are 8,910 seats in MCA colleges. Over 100 seats will remain vacant this year.

Over 70,000 candidates applied for the exam last year and nearly 63,000 appeared. This year, saw a sharp decline in the number of applications and candidates who qualified the test. Speaking on the occasion, the HRD Minister said that there were more number of seats than the candidates qualified.

‘Credit goes to family, well-wishers’

Ch Prasanna Pavan Kumar of Guntur, who topped the ICET, did his BTech from JNTU Kakinada and chose to do MBA. Speaking to Express, he said the support he received from his family and well-wishers brought him success in academic career. Though initially he joined a private company after BTech, he decided to do MBA and establish his own company.