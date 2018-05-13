Home Cities Vijayawada

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao orders inquiry into Inter evaluation goof-up

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday ordered an inquiry into a second year Inter student’s Economics marks being printed as 19 instead of 91 after TNIE reported the story on May 9.

Published: 13th May 2018 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh human resources development minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao(File | YouTube screengrab)

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday ordered an inquiry into a second year Inter student’s Economics marks being printed as 19 instead of 91 after TNIE reported the story on May 9.
Bachu Naga Navya, 17, from Anantapur district sent her paper for reevaluation on realising that she had scored a mere 19 marks in the subject despite having performed well. The exam’s results were announced on April 12. After reexamination it was confirmed that Navya had scored 91, raising her total marks to 962 out of 1000.

When TNIE contacted Commissioner of Intermediate Education B Udaya Lakshmi regarding the matter, she said, “Over 10 lakh students appeared for Intermediate examinations. Errors are bound to happen.”
However, the HRD Minister who has taken serious note of the issue said, “Board officials should ensure that not a single error occurs. One mistake can lead to massive disaster.”

