Hyderabad agents helping traders get ripener supply: Food Safety officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: During the primary investigation after officials of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and Vigilance and Enforcement jointly raided Kedareswara Rao Pet fruit market on Friday, it was revealed that the vendors obtained harmful artificial fruit ripeners from China with the help of middlemen in Hyderabad. According to Food Safety officials, these mediators were running chemical and pesticide shops in Hyderabad city and supply banned calcium carbide powder. They also supply ethylene powder and Ethiopian solutions, which they import from China, to the traders in Vijayawada by appointing agents, the officials said.

These agents visit fruit markets across the state to sell these dangerous products by giving incentives to the traders. “When we asked them (the vendors who were found using chemical ripeners) from where they obtained ethylene sachets, they told us some wholesale traders in Nunna mango market had given them. With this small information, we further pursued our investigation and discovered that the network, which is being operated from Hyderabad, was spread across the state,” an FSSAI official told Express.

According to sources, some traders in Hyderabad import ethylene powder from China and are able to avoid drawing attention of Customs officials at the airports. “They (traders operating from Hyderabad) place orders for banned ripeners with Chinese firms online or with the help of intermediate parties. The consignment is assigned a different name, but if it is opened one can find the banned chemicals,” a senior vigilance department official said on the condition of anonymity.

The official added that many banned chemicals were flooding the market in a similar fashion. “Traders usually import chemical products, along with some stationery items, in order to avoid attention from security officials.”When asked about the growing trend of usage of ripeners to artificially ripen mangoes and other fruits, Food Safety officials said the issue was being looked into by the vigilance and customs officials, who would start tracking imports from other countries.