Home Cities Vijayawada

Hyderabad agents helping traders get ripener supply: Food Safety officials

According to sources, some traders in Hyderabad import ethylene powder from China and are able to avoid drawing attention of Customs officials at the airports.

Published: 13th May 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Mangoes in the city| B P Deepu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: During the primary investigation after officials of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and Vigilance and Enforcement jointly raided Kedareswara Rao Pet fruit market on Friday, it was revealed that the vendors obtained harmful artificial fruit ripeners from China with the help of middlemen in Hyderabad. According to Food Safety officials, these mediators were running chemical and pesticide shops in Hyderabad city and supply banned calcium carbide powder. They also supply ethylene powder and Ethiopian solutions, which they import from China, to the traders in Vijayawada by appointing agents, the officials said. 

These agents visit fruit markets across the state to sell these dangerous products by giving incentives to the traders. “When we asked them (the vendors who were found using chemical ripeners) from where they obtained ethylene sachets, they told us some wholesale traders in Nunna mango market had given them. With this small information, we further pursued our investigation and discovered that the network, which is being operated from Hyderabad, was spread across the state,” an FSSAI official told Express.

According to sources, some traders in Hyderabad import ethylene powder from China and are able to avoid drawing attention of Customs officials at the airports. “They (traders operating from Hyderabad) place orders for banned ripeners with Chinese firms online or with the help of intermediate parties. The consignment is assigned a different name, but if it is opened one can find the banned chemicals,” a senior vigilance department official said on the condition of anonymity. 

The official added that many banned chemicals were flooding the market in a similar fashion. “Traders usually import chemical products, along with some stationery items, in order to avoid attention from security officials.”When asked about the growing trend of usage of ripeners to artificially ripen mangoes and other fruits, Food Safety officials said the issue was being looked into by the vigilance and customs officials, who would start tracking imports from other countries. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

6-year polytechnic engineering course likely to begin from this year in Andhra Pradesh

No security lapse during Amit Shah’s visit: DGP M Malakondaiah

Don’t politicise Alipiri issue: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate