No security lapse during Amit Shah’s visit: DGP M Malakondaiah

Director General of Police (DGP) M Malakondaiah has said that there are no security lapses as alleged by the BJP leaders at the time of attack by TDP activists on BJP national president Amit Shah’s co

Published: 13th May 2018 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) M Malakondaiah has said that there are no security lapses as alleged by the BJP leaders at the time of attack by TDP activists on BJP national president Amit Shah’s convoy in Tirupati.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday after the BJP leaders submitted a memorandum against the attack, Malakondaiah said, “We have provided better security than the one which is usually given under the Z Plus category to Amit Shah. So, there was no problem with the bandobast arrangements. The BJP leaders said that there was stone-pelting, but we clearly explained that no stones were hurled at Amit Shah’s convoy. One Subramanyam had thrown a stick at the seventh vehicle of the entourage, that too after Amit Shah’s convoy left. We arrested him and produced him in court.”

The DGP further clarified that the police officials did not anticipate any untoward incident during the visit of BJP national president. He also reiterated that if any police official was found to be negligent, action would be taken against him. 

