Poorly lit streets major safety concern at New Rajarajeswari Peta

Irregular police patrolling is giving way to the increased cases of burglaries

Published: 13th May 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lack of proper hygiene and sanitation taking the sheen off New Rajarajeswari Peta area in the city. The absence of dustbins makes way for disorganised garbage system. As a result, heaps of debris fill most vacant sites and street corners. A walk down the lanes in the locality will, however, reveal that there is more to it than meets the eye. Most of the residents here crib about poor drainage system. Some of the lanes stink a lot due to poor drainage system.

“Despite our repeated pleas, we are not able to put an end to this problem completely. The situation becomes more worse in the rainy season as the arterial roads in colony flood with drainage water causing much inconvenience to the walkers and motorists,” alleged M Gangadhara Rao, a retired RTC employee and a resident of the colony.

“Despite several complaints, the civic body has utterly failed in taking care of the locality’s maintenance, a few of the streets appear to be a real eyesore. Due to insufficient dustbins, most lanes in the colony are lined with heaps of litter. The situation is all the more pathetic when it rains,” said A Surya Kumari, a petty shopkeeper. She also complained that the area is poorly lit as most street lights fail to work. “As a result, incidents of thefts are on the rise. In addition to this, irregular police patrolling is giving way to the increased cases of burglaries too,” she lamented 

Another major problem haunting the locality was several houses left vacant for a longtime in JNNURM phase -III block have turned into partying place for the youth during the late night. Several representations are made to the city police and civic body officials over the issue, no measures are taken in this regard. ‘’Consuming liquor and creating nuisance in public places is an offence. The police would keep a vigil on the vacant houses and extra patrolling rounds would be done in the locality with a view to maintain discipline in residential areas,’’ said a senior police official. 

Speaking to TNIE, VMC executive engineer Mohan Rao said that around 512 houses remained vacant for a long time at JNNURM phase-III block in New Rajarajeswari Peta. The civic body has not allocated the house for beneficiaries as the issue was in the court. Meanwhile, the public health department officials admitted that shortage of sanitation staff is the major reason for not maintaining hygiene in the locality. Adequate number of dumper bins will be placed in the locality to prevent illegal dumping of garbage in the locality.

A haven for anti-social elements
EXPRESS campaign for Swachh Vijayawada

We at Express believe in giving voice to citizens and that has always been our guiding principle. As Vijayawada, at the heart of the State administration, expands, inviting global attention, it is time we, the people, join hands to make the city Swachh in every sense of the term. It’s towards this objective that Express will be your platform every Sunday. Write to us about the problems in your colonies and we will be the bridge between you and civic authorities. Nothing gets things moving like raising your voice and we promise to make you heard. So join the Express campaign for a better Vijayawada! 
Email: expressvij@newindianexpress.com

