Printing of school textbooks delayed

As the price quote for school textbooks is not fixed, the school education department is yet to give tenders for printing of the academic books. 

Published: 13th May 2018 01:57 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As the price quote for school textbooks is not fixed, the school education department is yet to give tenders for printing of the academic books. Though tenders for printing usually get finalised by December or January, however the process for this year is yet to begin. Over two crore textbooks are required for distribution across the state to Class I-X students of government schools. However, even the procurement of paper needed for printing is also pending. It is estimated that over 9,000 metric tonnes of paper is needed for the purpose.

Y Peeraiah, the director of the state body for textbooks, said that printing works would begin soon as the tenders would be finalised this week. “There are over 50 printers across the state who are willing take up the orders. The procurement of the paper will also take place in no time and the textbooks will be ready by the time schools reopen.”HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has instructed that the department finalise the tenders soon. 

