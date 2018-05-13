Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Sec 144 imposed in Gannavaram ahead of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s visit

.The decision was taken after protesting TDP workers attempted to attack BJP president Amit Shah’s convoy in Tirupti.

Published: 13th May 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 05:01 AM

A file photo of Gannavaram Airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The state administration has imposed Section 144 in and around Gannavaram Airport in view of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s visit on May 21. The decision was taken after protesting TDP workers attempted to attack BJP president Amit Shah’s convoy in Tirupti on Friday.   
The clamp down will be in force for 55 days — May 11 to July 4. 

Venkaiah has been invited as the chief guest for the foundation stone laying ceremony of National Institute of Disaster Management’s (NIDM) southern campus at Kondapavuluru village in Gannavaram mandal on May 22. He will later inaugurate a boys hostel constructed by Swarna Bharathi Trust at Atkuru village. 

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang on Friday directed police stations near Gannavaram Airport to ensure that the Vice President’s visit was without incident. Section 144 disallows the gathering of four or more people in the region where it is enforced. Police have warned that resorting to any sort of protest will lead to immediate arrest.TDP workers who were protesting demanding special category status on Friday attempted to obstruct Amit Shah’s convoy, but were stopped by security personnel.

