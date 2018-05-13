Home Cities Vijayawada

Work on multipurpose indoor stadium soon

Arena is to be developed on lines of Gachibowli stadium in Hyd

Published: 13th May 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The long-pending multipurpose indoor stadium project proposed in Vidyadharapuram in the city is set to take off with the State government deciding to launch the works in a few weeks. The indoor stadium will be developed on the lines of the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad to host various premier leagues, besides other national and international sporting events.

Even though the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs had sanctioned the multipurpose indoor stadium as part of its Urban Sports Infrastructure Scheme (USIS) in 2015-16, the project has been in limbo so far for various reasons. Under USIS, the Union government too had sanctioned `6 crore. Now, the State government has decided to provide a matching grant of `6 crore to take up the construction immediately. 
“The idea is to have an indoor stadium in Vijayawada, which can meet the requirements of the city, besides serving as a venue for national and international events.

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) is preparing the final plan with designs. We will lay the foundation for the stadium in two-three weeks,” Special Chief Secretary (Youth Services and Sports) LV Subrahmanyam told TNIE. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to lay the foundation stone for the project.

The multipurpose indoor stadium, which will be built in about seven acres in Vidyadharapuram, will have a seating capacity for about 3,000 spectators. It will have a swimming pool, synthetic running track, indoor badminton courts, basketball court, and necessary facilities for kabaddi, weightlifting and other sports. At present, the seven acres land is being used by Soma Enterprise Ltd as a casting yard for the Kanaka Durga flyover works. The officials said that the district administration has asked the engineering firm to vacate the land to facilitate the launch of the stadium development.

Though the city has indoor stadiums such as Dandamudi Rajagopala Rao Indoor Stadium, Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium and others, the officials said they lack modern facilities and adequate seating capacity. “The construction will be completed in 12-13 months. Once ready, we expect to host various prestigious premier leagues,” the special chief secretary said.

Push for sports
Under USIS, Union government had earlier sanctioned 
J6 crore for the indoor stadium
Now, the State govt has also decided to provide a matching grant of J6 crore to kick start works 
The stadium will have a seating capacity for 3,000 spectators

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

6-year polytechnic engineering course likely to begin from this year in Andhra Pradesh

No security lapse during Amit Shah’s visit: DGP M Malakondaiah

Don’t politicise Alipiri issue: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate