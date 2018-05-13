Work on multipurpose indoor stadium soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending multipurpose indoor stadium project proposed in Vidyadharapuram in the city is set to take off with the State government deciding to launch the works in a few weeks. The indoor stadium will be developed on the lines of the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad to host various premier leagues, besides other national and international sporting events.

Even though the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs had sanctioned the multipurpose indoor stadium as part of its Urban Sports Infrastructure Scheme (USIS) in 2015-16, the project has been in limbo so far for various reasons. Under USIS, the Union government too had sanctioned `6 crore. Now, the State government has decided to provide a matching grant of `6 crore to take up the construction immediately.

“The idea is to have an indoor stadium in Vijayawada, which can meet the requirements of the city, besides serving as a venue for national and international events.

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) is preparing the final plan with designs. We will lay the foundation for the stadium in two-three weeks,” Special Chief Secretary (Youth Services and Sports) LV Subrahmanyam told TNIE. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to lay the foundation stone for the project.

The multipurpose indoor stadium, which will be built in about seven acres in Vidyadharapuram, will have a seating capacity for about 3,000 spectators. It will have a swimming pool, synthetic running track, indoor badminton courts, basketball court, and necessary facilities for kabaddi, weightlifting and other sports. At present, the seven acres land is being used by Soma Enterprise Ltd as a casting yard for the Kanaka Durga flyover works. The officials said that the district administration has asked the engineering firm to vacate the land to facilitate the launch of the stadium development.

Though the city has indoor stadiums such as Dandamudi Rajagopala Rao Indoor Stadium, Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium and others, the officials said they lack modern facilities and adequate seating capacity. “The construction will be completed in 12-13 months. Once ready, we expect to host various prestigious premier leagues,” the special chief secretary said.

Push for sports

Under USIS, Union government had earlier sanctioned

J6 crore for the indoor stadium

Now, the State govt has also decided to provide a matching grant of J6 crore to kick start works

The stadium will have a seating capacity for 3,000 spectators