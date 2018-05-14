A summer favourite, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation pool calls for attention

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite lacking in basic amenities, the Sir Vizzy Swimming pool, run by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, is a major crowd-puller in this summer season. The complex where the pool is established lacks proper changing room, lockers and shower heads.

The pool, where even district officials visit, requires a major renovation work. The 25 metre pool was established in 1987. Later in 1993, an Olympic-sized 50 metre pool was added to the complex, with another ‘baby’ pool having been set up in 1998.

The main problem with the pools is poor bathing facility. The shower area in the women’s locker room has only a few toilet-cum-bathrooms with choked shower heads. The men’s changing rooms do not have any proper shower head.

The 50 metre pool is the longest one in Vijayawada. It has a total of 12 lanes and its depth varies from four to 12 feet. Those keen to learn swimming are given lessons at the complex once a week. The establishment has 300 registered members from different age groups. Currently, a summer camp for children is being organised here and more than 200 kids are participating in the event.

K Sahithi, 12, who is taking her swimming classes here described the ordeal she faces at the complex: “The swimming pool is very nice and faculty are also good trainers . I would like to continue my classes here. The only problem that might keep me from attending further classes is the lack of proper changing room, locker facility and shower areas.”

Hemanth, another city boy who is taking swimming classes here, also had similar complaints. “I feel that the water here is not good enough. Though the pool is cleaned and chlorinated regularly, it still remains dirty, which makes me feel uncomfortable. Some missing tiles and ladders in the pool causes injuries occasionally.”

Swimming pool in-charge KVV Mohana Raja acknowledged the problems the swimmers who come here face. “There are problems with lockers and changing rooms. We are currently working to rectify the issue. We regularly clean the pools and use a high suction pump to remove the dirty water.”

Separate classes for girls and boys are being conducted here. To avail membership here, an annual deposit of `1,200, along with monthly subscription of `300 for children and `600 for adults, is required.

The in-charge added that three coaching staff are offering swimming lessons to students. He said that a certified coach was required at the facility who could teach advanced swimming skills to some of the students.