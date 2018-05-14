Flesh trade racket busted; one arrested in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police busted an organised flesh trade racket and arrested one of the organisers late on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off by sources that sexual activities were being carried out at Gandhinagar in the city, Satyanarayanapuram police raided a lodge around 11 pm and found one person named Bavaranarsi operating the racket with assistance from one Srinivas, a native of Annavaram. Police officers were deployed in civil clothes to keep a tight vigil on activities of lodges in the area, the police said.

“This is an organised racket. The racketeers contacted customers over phone and sent photos of girls over WhatsApp messaging service. As per their choice, Srinivas sent the girls, along with his aide Bavaranarsi, to the customers.

The main accused, Srinivas, reportedly operated the gang from Katthipudi, a village of East Godavari district,” Satyanarayanapuram police inspector P Kanakarao said. Bavaranarsi was questioned about the racket and police has initiated a manhunt to nab Srinivas. “The organisers brought girls to the city from various places,” the official told.

