Mother, infant killed as auto rams into truck in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a horrifying incident, a mother and her three-month-old infant were killed after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in had an head-on collision with truck in the outskirts of Vissannapet town of Krishna district on Monday. The driver was also killed in the accident.

The mother was identified as J Lakshmi Kantham (45) and driver D Raja Rao (45). After the primary investigation, police said the auto-rickshaw was heading towards Vissannapet town and collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, killing the passengers and the driver.

They said the incident took place around 2 pm and the truck driver was absconding. “We will arrest the truck driver soon as we have identified his residential address from the lorry,” Vissannapet SI Thulasidar said.