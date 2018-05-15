Home Cities Vijayawada

Mother, infant killed as auto rams into truck in Andhra Pradesh

In a horrifying incident, a mother and her three-month-old infant were killed after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in had an head-on collision with truck in the outskirts of Vissannapet.

Published: 15th May 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a horrifying incident, a mother and her three-month-old infant were killed after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in had an head-on collision with truck in the outskirts of Vissannapet town of Krishna district on Monday. The driver was also killed in the accident. 

The mother was identified as J Lakshmi Kantham (45) and driver D Raja Rao (45). After the primary investigation, police said the auto-rickshaw was heading towards Vissannapet town and collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, killing the passengers and the driver. 

They said the incident took place around 2 pm and the truck driver was absconding. “We will arrest the truck driver soon as we have identified his residential address from the lorry,” Vissannapet SI Thulasidar said. 

accident AP road accident

