Vijayawada supermarkets in GST muddle caught off guard

Sleuths of Legal Metrology department registered around 78 cases against major supermarkets and wholesale retailers in the city on Monday. 

Published: 15th May 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Legal Metrology department registered around 78 cases against major supermarkets and wholesale retailers in the city on Monday. In a surprise raid conducted on major multi-brand retailers like D-Mart, Big Bazaar, Metro, Reliance Hypermart and Decathlon, officials found the managements selling products under wrong GST rates. 

“Violations in MRP and GST implementation were observed in most retail shops. Despite Central government reducing the tax bracket from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on certain products, retailers still impose the old GST rate of 28 per cent on them,” PSRNT Swamy, the assistant controller of the department, said. 

Also, it was found that the weight of wheat bags was less than what it should have been. 
“A wheat bag, which should be five kilograms, falls short by 52-60 grams. Rice bags are sold without declaration of MRP rates and date of packaging,” he said.

Not just this, many products were in violation of packaged commodities rules as there was no mention of address of the manufacturer, date of packaging, consumer care number and email address.  
The officials said they had booked the cases and would impose fines against the wholesale and retail giants.

