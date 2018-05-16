Home Cities Vijayawada

Absentee Vijayawada sanitation workers to get memo

The civic body chief on Tuesday inspected the hill slope area in the 6th division and enquired about the programme adopted by the sanitation staff.

VMC commissioner J Nivas speaks to a sanitary staffer at Division 6 in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With sanitation taking a back seat at various divisions of the city, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas has instructed the Public Health department officials to issue notices/memos to the sanitation workers in the 6th division who are staying away from duties for a long time. The civic body chief on Tuesday inspected the hill slope area in the 6th division and enquired about the programme adopted by the sanitation staff.

Several residents in the locality complained that sanitation workers were keeping the main roads clean and ignoring the interior roads and residential colonies.“While door-to-door garbage collection is either absent or irregular in the division, collection from community dump bins are not being carried out on a regular basis due to shortage of manpower,” they alleged.

Nivas also inspected the drinking water supply on hill slopes and instructed the officials to supply adequate water and avoid inconvenience to the residents.After noticing indiscriminate dumping of debris and garbage on the roadside near SRR College, he directed the officials concerned to impose penalty on the building owner and shift the wastes on a war footing.

Later, Nivas reviewed the progress of greenery developed on the National Highway stretch between Benz circle and Ramavarappadu and directed the officials to install solar lights on a pilot basis near the greenery. VMC chief engineer P Adiseshu, additional director horticulture Pradeep Kumar and other officials were present.

VMC sanitation workers

