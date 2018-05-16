Decoy checks yield Rs 87.14 lakh to South Central Railway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has initiated an action plan to improve the quality of catering services and prevent overcharging on food items in violation of the prescribed norms.

Following the directions from Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal, the SCR officials carried out decoy checks at various stations and trains from September 14, 2017.

As many as 3,738 inspections were carried out by commercial officers, commercial and catering inspectors and ticket checking staff between September 14, 2017 and April 30, 2018. During the checks, 1,016 cases were booked and Rs 87.14 lakh was realised as penalty.

SCR general manager Vinod Kumar Yadav on Tuesday reviewed the status of catering services and instructed the officials to implement a special action plan to ensure sale of quality food as per the prescribed guidelines to the passengers.