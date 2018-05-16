Home Cities Vijayawada

Decoy checks yield Rs 87.14 lakh to South Central Railway

The South Central Railway (SCR) has initiated an action plan to improve the quality of catering services and prevent overcharging on food items in violation of the prescribed norms. 

Published: 16th May 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has initiated an action plan to improve the quality of catering services and prevent overcharging on food items in violation of the prescribed norms.  
Following the directions from Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal, the SCR officials carried out decoy checks at various stations and trains from September 14, 2017.

As many as 3,738 inspections were carried out by commercial officers, commercial and catering inspectors and ticket checking staff between September 14, 2017 and April 30, 2018. During the checks, 1,016 cases were booked and Rs 87.14 lakh was realised as penalty.   

SCR general manager Vinod Kumar Yadav on Tuesday reviewed the status of catering services and instructed the officials to implement a special action plan to ensure sale of quality food as per the prescribed guidelines to the passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Central Railway SCR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

TDP’s Mahanadu conclave to pass  31 resolutions

Absentee Vijayawada sanitation workers to get memo

Vijayawada: Ganja peddler gets three years in jail

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls